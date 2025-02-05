Sean Diddy Combs Sued by Two Women Alleging Sexual Assault at Trump Hotel in 1990s

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and sexual assault.

Two women have filed lawsuits against Sean Diddy Combs, accusing him of sexual assault in the late 1990s. The lawsuits, filed on February 4 in New York County's Supreme Court, were brought by two women identified as Jane Doe. They claim they were active in the hip-hop industry in the 1980s and 1990s and frequently interacted with Combs.

The first, Jane Doe, alleges that Combs assaulted her in multiple states, including California. However, the claims in this lawsuit focus on incidents that allegedly happened in New York. One of the alleged assaults took place at a party at Sean Diddy Combs' home in The Hamptons.

According to the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, she was hired for bottle service, but after having a drink, she felt disoriented. She alleges that Combs' associates assaulted her while he was present and nude. She also claims that the incident may have been recorded, but Combs refused to delete the footage.

Another alleged incident occurred in New York City in the late 1990s. The first accused claims she attended a party at the Limelight nightclub, where Combs prevented her from leaving.

She alleges that he took her and a friend to the Trump Hotel in midtown Manhattan, where they were held against their will, drugged, and forced to engage in group sex. According to court documents, she was sexually assaulted for several hours before being allowed to leave the following morning.

The second Jane Doe makes similar accusations. She claims that Combs was violent toward her and subjected her to sexual assault on multiple occasions.

She also attended the Limelight party and alleges that she was physically and sexually assaulted while Combs watched. She further claims that she and a friend were forced to take drugs and participate in group sex.

Both women are suing him under the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. They are seeking compensatory damages for physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, humiliation, and other trauma. Additionally, they are asking for punitive damages and attorneys' fees.

Combs' attorneys issued a statement denying the claims. "As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false," the statement read.

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone, man or woman, adult or minor."

The lawsuits were filed on the same day another accuser, a male musician, alleged that Combs drugged him in 2015 and performed oral sex on him.

Combs is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution, and racketeering. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with assault, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

