Captain America Brave New World on OTT: Anthony Mackie Starrer Confirms Streaming Platform, Check Release Date

Anthony Mackie did have a great start as Captain America, wielding the shield of the man out of time in the Marvel Studios movie, Captain America: Brave New World. Well, after the long, high-grossing run of the film, people have been keeping an eye out for the release of the same feature on streaming platforms, and here we are with some great news.

If you happen to be one of those fans who have watched Captain America: Brave New World several times in the movie theaters and are eager to enjoy the story at your home, the movie will hit your TV screen on May 28, as per Variety.

There is no doubt that, being a Marvel Studios movie, the latest outing of Captain America will be out on Disney+.

Talking about the film, it starred the brave portrayal of Mackie’s Sam Wilson, alongside a grand cast that even included Harrison Ford. The movie brought the best out of Sam Wilson after the events of 2021’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

While we have always enjoyed the screen time of Sam Wilson being the Falcon, it was time for his journey to move forward, when Chris Evans’ Captain America gave him his shield after the battle of Earth, seen in Avengers: Endgame.

It was a surprise to see Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier–played by Sebastian Stan– to pay Sam Wilson a visit in the movie.

However, there are many great fights to win for Sam Wilson. Now that we know that Bucky Barnes has joined The New Avengers in the events of Thunderbolts*, we also heard Barnes stating that his talk with Sam Wilson did not go well, about gaining the name Avengers.

The legendary actor, Ford, played the character of Thunderbolt Ross, who transforms into a Red Hulk.

Be ready for an incredible adventure with Captain America: Brave New World, which is soon coming to Disney+.

