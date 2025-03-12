Wendy Williams' Guardian Denies 'Untrue' Claims of Keeping Talk-Show Host in Assisted Living 'Prison'; Says Accusations Are 'Misleading'

It seems that Sabrina Morrissey, Wendy Williams’ guardian, is not staying silent. Her lawyer has sent a letter to TMZ alleging that some of the media coverage regarding the guardianship and their client is “untrue, inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading.”

According to the outlet, the allegations made by Williams —that she was not allowed visitors in the New York City facility—were also denied. They claimed that the former talk show host could call and see her family whenever she wanted.

Williams’ two recent outings to Florida to meet with her family members were also mentioned. A source revealed to the outlet that Wendy alleged that her last outing, for her father's birthday, was denied by the judge. This decision was claimed to be changed when the Saving Wendy documentary was released on Tubi.

But that wasn't all—the attorney for Morrissey also noted that the facility provided “excellent medical care, a spa, a workout room, excellent food, a dining room, and outside terraces.”

However, according to Page Six, on Tuesday, the former Wendy Williams Show host revealed on Good Day New York that she had to be “permitted” to utilize those advantages from her fifth-floor memory unit.

She stated that when it came to expenses, approval had to be given by her “guardian person,” adding, “My money is, like, in the air.”

Morrissey’s attorney also reportedly claimed that their client received only one payment of less than USD 30,000 for her work and has been “working without pay … since 2022.”

The lawyer told TMZ, “False statements about Ms. Williams, her condition, and the guardianship harm Ms. Williams and her interests, and undermine the protection created by the Court for her health and welfare.”

Fans can expect more updates as Williams is set to appear on The View on Friday.