Bigg Boss 17 launch live updates: Salman Khan's show to kickstart in few hours
Oct 15, 2023 IST
Bigg Boss 17: Revisit WTF moments from previous seasons
From a wedding inside the Bigg Boss house to Kushal Tandon trying to escape, we are here to take you down memory lane and remind you of some controversial moments of the show that will surely make you go WTF!
Oct 15, 2023 IST
Bigg Boss 17: Can you guess this non-TV personality?
Oct 15, 2023 IST
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Interesting twists await
Bigg Boss loyalists cannot wait for the drama to unfold on Bigg Boss 17. One of the earlier promos revealed that there will be some contestants who will be the eyes, ears, and brains of Bigg Boss.
Oct 15, 2023 IST
Bigg Boss 17 Contestants: Who all are participating?
A few favourite celebrity couples are all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are two of the jodis to enter. Apart from them, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and other names have also been surfacing.
Oct 15, 2023 IST
Bigg Boss 17 Update: Will contestants use Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum?
