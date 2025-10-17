Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When and where to watch Tiger Shroff’s action thriller online

Tiger Shroff’s latest action thriller, Baaghi 4, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Released in theaters on September 5, 2025, the film was highly anticipated but underperformed at the box office. Fans who missed it in cinemas can now catch the movie digitally, marking its OTT debut almost a month and a half after the theatrical release.

Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film also features Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in a key supporting role, and Shreyas Talpade in an important role. The movie continues the Baaghi franchise’s signature mix of high-octane action and emotional drama.

When can you watch Baaghi 4 on OTT?

Viewers can now rent Baaghi 4 on Amazon Prime Video starting October 17, 2025. However, it is not yet available for free streaming with a regular Prime subscription. Prime Video subscribers can watch the movie without extra charges beginning October 31, 2025. This early rental access is part of a growing trend on OTT platforms, offering viewers the chance to watch popular films before they are included in the regular subscription.

Here’s a question for fans: Did Baaghi 4 manage to live up to expectations at the box office? Unfortunately, despite its high budget and massive anticipation, the movie fell short. According to Bollywood Hungama, Baaghi 4 was made on a budget of Rs 80 crore but earned only Rs 47.40 crore domestically and Rs 9.96 crore overseas. Its total worldwide earnings stood at Rs 66.39 crore, making it one of the least successful films in the Baaghi series.

Despite its box office performance, the digital release gives Baaghi 4 a second chance to reach audiences. Fans can enjoy Tiger Shroff’s signature action stunts, intense fight sequences, and emotional moments from the comfort of their homes. Director A. Harsha brings a slightly different approach, blending grounded storytelling with explosive action choreography, making this installment distinct from previous films in the franchise.

Whether you’re a fan of Tiger Shroff’s high-energy performances or enjoy large-scale Bollywood action, Baaghi 4 OTT release on Amazon Prime Video offers another opportunity to experience the thrill. Stay tuned for updates when the movie becomes free for all Prime subscribers starting October 31, 2025.

