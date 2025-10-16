Salman Khan removed Rajat Bedi from Radhe? The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor reacts to FALLOUT rumors

Rajat Bedi, who recently won everyone’s heart by playing Jaraj Saxena in Aryan Khan's debut show, The Ba****ds of Bollywood, earlier wanted to make his comeback with Salman Khan's Radhe (2021). In one of his earlier interviews, he mentioned how Bhaijaan asked him not to do Radhe as the role wasn't much appropriate for Rajat's calibre. However, some media portals misinterpreted his statement and reported that Salman Khan removed him from his production venture. Rajat has now opened up on the negative narrative around him and Salman Khan.

Rajat Bedi clears the air on his rumored fallout with Salman Khan

In a recent interview with Screen, Rajat Bedi rubbished all the reports of his fallout with the Sikandar actor. With folded hands, Rajat looked at the camera and said, “Wrong information, all wrong information! Salman bhai loves me. Salman Bhai has huge respect for me and my family. I'm from a third-generation film family. He loves my son, also. I love Bhai. Please ye galat information spread karna band karo.”

He added, “Bhai's production company called me for Radhe. Bhai, in fact, was looking out for me. When he got to know konse role ke liye unki team ne mujhe bulaya hai, he said tu ye role nhi karega beta. Main tujhe kuch badiya kaam dunga. Koi negativity nahi hai, bhai was looking after my interest. He wanted to protect me. So please galat information dena band karo.”

(When he found out his team had called me, he said, ‘You won't do this role, son. I'll give you something better to do.’ There's no negativity; my brother was looking out for my interests. He wanted to protect me. So please stop spreading misinformation.)

Rajat further concluded by saying that Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, hold great respect for his family.

