TWICE’s Jihyo, Nayeon, Momo and Tzuyu shake up Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, youngest apologizes for bad voice

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made a grand return for its 2025 edition on October 15. Making their historic debut on the runway, the girls of TWICE became the first-ever K-pop group to perform at the famed event in New York City. Members Jihyo, Nayeon, Momo, and Tzuyu were chosen to represent the original 9-piece team. They walked the pink carpet ahead of the show and then went in to present a fantastic performance.

TWICE impressed the audience with their performance of their songs Startegy and This Is For, a fun pop number and a power-up anthem for the all-female show, displaying an apt pick of tracks for their first gig on the runway. The members were dressed in intricate two looks for the night, including one carpet appropriate and another lingerie moment on the stage, complete with furry boots. The girls danced along while singing as models strutted past them in extravagant wings.

Performers of the evening included Missy Elliott, Karol G, and Madison Beer, alongside the four members of TWICE, making for another all-female lineup. Last year, BLACKPINK member Lisa became the first-ever K-pop idol to take to the mic at the fashion event and slayed with her splendid performance.

TWICE’s Tzuyu reveals the condition of her throat leading to a shaky voice

This time, despite earning cheers from the crowd, member Tzuyu seemed unsatisfied with her outcome at the style show and took to personal messaging platform to apologize to her fans. She wrote, “ONCE, I’m sorry. Before coming to New York, I warmed up my throat with a vocal coach, but after arriving, my throat got worse. My voice was still good during the rehearsals, but it got bad during the actual performance and the voice wouldn’t come out because I had phlegm in my throat. So even though I had honey tea and did a lot of things [it did not help] I’ll definitely show you a better performance next time!”

