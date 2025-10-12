Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan’s games spark drama, Neelam in tears; Who will get evicted?

This weekend, Bigg Boss 19 on Colors TV and JioHotstar is set to bring a mix of fun and drama in its latest episodes. In the first promo, host Salman Khan made the contestants play a game to test relationships inside the house. He said, "Aaj hume dekhna hain ki iss 7 hafto mein konsi woh dosti hain jo dosti ki lakeed paar kar ke chamchagiri mein badal gayi hain" (Today we will see which friendships over these 7 weeks have crossed the line and turned into flattery).

During the game, Tanya mentioned Mridul's name. Zeishan Quadri also said, "Jis taraha GK (Gaurav Khanna) backfoot mein game khel rahe hain wohi Mridul bhi kar raha hain" (Mridul is playing the game like GK, always on the backfoot). Mridul defended himself, saying, "Mein apne aap ko chamcha bilkul nahi maanta" (I don’t consider myself a flatterer).

Abhishek, Farrhana, and Kunickaa targeted Neelam Giri. Kunickaa told her, "Mujhe aap chamchi dikhti hain kyuki aap kabhi apne stand nahi leti" (I see you as a flatterer because you never take your own stand). Neelam, upset, replied, "Aur aap mujhe jo jo dikhti hain mein bolna chaalu karugi toh aap sun nahi paoge" (If I start saying what I see in you, you won’t be able to listen). The promo ended with Neelam seen in tears.

In another promo, Salman introduced a fun activity. He asked contestants to wear name cards and act as the person written on them. Ashnoor had Abhishek’s card and humorously imitated him, making everyone laugh. When Salman asked, "Aapke dil mein Ashnoor ke liye kya feelings hain?" (What are your feelings for Ashnoor?), Ashnoor answered in Abhishek’s tone, "Meri bohot achi dost hain" (She is a very good friend). Mridul imitated Ashnoor, while Gaurav imitated Amaal and joked, "Baseer itne abs dikhata hain par ladkiya sab mere pe hi mar rahi hain ghar mein" (Baseer shows so many abs, but the girls are all falling for me in the house).

Bigg Boss 19 eviction this weekend: Who could go?

This week, six contestants are in danger: Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, and Zeishan Quadri. Fans have been voting online until 10 AM on October 10. Early trends suggest Mridul Tiwari is leading with the most votes, while Baseer Ali also remains safe. Ashnoor Kaur has a steady mid-table position as per FilmiBeat.

Zeishan Quadri, Pranit More, and Neelam Giri are reportedly in the bottom three. Among them, Neelam or Zeishan may be evicted this weekend. However, these figures are unofficial, and the final decision will be revealed by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on October 12.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, October 11, Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Zeishan Quadri gets evicted, Salman Khan schools Tanya Mittal