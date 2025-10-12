Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s holiday pics scream royalty, twin in classic black

Allu Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, shared a series of stunning pictures with the Pushpa: The Rule star, celebrating her birthday in style. The post, captioned “A birthday night, just us,” showcased the couple in elegant and coordinated outfits, capturing a mix of cinematic and candid moments.

In one image, Sneha is seen on the stairs adjusting her heels, while in another, Allu Arjun holds her hand as she descends gracefully. A third picture presents a cinematic shot of Sneha walking down the stairs, followed by a retro-themed photo of the couple in the middle of the road. The final image captures a warm moment, with Sneha hugging Allu Arjun as both share smiles and laughter.

Allu Arjun wishes Sneha Reddy on her birthday

Actor Allu Arjun, known not only for his acting prowess but also for his strong family values, shared holiday pictures with Sneha on social media. Posting on his Instagram and X handles, he wrote: “Happy Birthday Cutie #AlluSnehaReddy.” The couple looked stylishly coordinated in monochrome ensembles, making the birthday celebrations more memorable.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot on 6 March 2011 in Hyderabad. They are blessed with two children, a son Ayaan and a daughter Arha. Over the years, Allu Arjun has consistently showcased his family-oriented side, celebrating festivals and special occasions with his loved ones.

Allu Arjun’s recent success and upcoming projects

Allu Arjun recently set new benchmarks with the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, which earned around Rs 800 crore in Hindi and Rs 1800 crore worldwide as per India Today. The action-drama, a sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and others in pivotal roles and was co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Looking at his upcoming projects, Allu Arjun will star in Atlee’s upcoming project, tentatively titled AA22XA6, alongside Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film reportedly includes multiple female actors, making it one of the most anticipated releases in Tollywood.

