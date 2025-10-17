Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release: When and where to watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam blockbuster online

The blockbuster Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is finally heading to OTT after a record-breaking theatrical run. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the movie has become one of the biggest hits of 2025, grossing over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film is also the first Malayalam movie ever to cross the Rs 300 crore mark, setting a new benchmark for regional cinema.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to stream on Jio Hotstar soon

After weeks of anticipation, the makers have confirmed that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will stream soon on Jio Hotstar. The platform teased fans with a post that read, “The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra — coming soon.” Although the official release date has not yet been revealed, reports suggest that the film may begin streaming from October 17, 2025.

The fantasy-action film, directed and written by Dominic Arun, was produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. Alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan, the movie stars Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian, and Sandy Master in key roles. Music by Jakes Bejoy adds to the film’s emotional and visual appeal.

What makes Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra a record-breaking success?

Released in theatres on August 28, 2025, the film received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike for its innovative concept and large-scale storytelling. The story follows Chandra, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan, a superheroine who bridges myth and modernity.

The film has now completed 50 days in theatres, still running on over 200 screens, a rare achievement in today’s short theatrical runs. It has collected more than Rs 181.85 crore in India and maintained strong performance across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu markets, as per Economic Times.

Fans are now eager for the digital premiere to relive Chandra’s story from home. Earlier, there were reports suggesting a September 26 OTT release, but it was delayed. Now, with the new reports hinting at October 17, the excitement has reached new heights.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra not only delivered a massive box office performance but also introduced viewers to a new cinematic universe. Dulquer Salmaan has already teased the sequel, Lokah Chapter 2, starring Tovino Thomas as Chaatan.

ALSO READ: Thanal OTT release: When and where to watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil action thriller online