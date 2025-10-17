Box Office: Thamma advance bookings start on a positive note, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna aim for good Day 1

Thamma started its advance booking on a good note. The Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer sold over 4,000 tickets in PVR Inox in just a couple of hours. The total pre-sales in the National chains will be over 5,000 admissions.

The vampire comedy drama is releasing on the day after Diwali, which is one of the biggest days for business, if not the biggest. That doesn’t necessarily hold true for advance sales as a large section of public is busy in festivities. However, any sort of weakness is covered on the day as current sales move very fast.

In that context, the fact that Thamma has started advances well is highly encouraging. Things should get even better on release day. Based on the current pace, the film is likely to cross the 15,000 mark by the end of the day.

Backed by Maddock Films on a massive budget, Thamma has three more days to go before the release. It will target 1 lakh plus sales at PVR Inox and Cinepolis. The movie also has a shot at clocking somewhere around 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh tickets before the first show.

Thamma to have midnight paid premieres

Interestingly, the makers are planning midnight paid premieres a day before its nationwide release on October 21. It is to be seen whether the movie can match the paid previews of Stree 2, the previous outing of the horror comedy universe. These midnight shows will be exclusive in multiplex national chains in selected cities.

As per Pinkvilla's predictions, the movie has a good chance of hitting around Rs. 17 crore to Rs. 22 crore net on its opening day. Since Thamma is releasing on Tuesday, it will ensure a long 5-day opening weekend. To note, Thamma will be releasing with another movie at the box office, Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

