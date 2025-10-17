Salman Khan on Shah Rukh Khan’s success and him being an outsider: ‘Aamir Khan and I come from…’

Three icons of Indian cinema- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan- rarely share a stage. The trinity of Bollywood came together for a special event in Saudi Arabia. From Salman Khan appreciating Shah Rukh Khan's journey to King Khan acknowledging both his contemporaries' hard work despite several ups and downs, it was a dreamy night for all Bollywood fans.

While sitting together on the same stage, Salman Khan highlighted how Shah Rukh Khan achieved everything that others can only dream of, despite being an outsider. The Sikandar actor said, “Aamir comes from a film background, so do I. But this man (while pointing to SRK) didn't. He came from Delhi.” To which Shah Rukh interrupted and said, “May I interrupt. Sorry! I also come from a film family. Salman's family is my family. Aamir's family is my family.” Aamir Khan jokingly added, “So now we know why Shah Rukh is a star.”

Later, the three Khans were asked if they would star together in a movie. To which the Jawan actor said, “I have to say, if three of us are in a project together, it's a dream itself.”

Salman Khan gives a life lesson on success and failure

Salman Khan offered a perspective on accountability, advising that while an individual can 'take the credit for failure because you signed the film'. He said, “You can take the credit for failure because you signed the film, you have done it. But, you cannot ever take the credit for a success.”

In another instance, Shah Rukh Khan appreciated both of his contemporaries and mentioned that he still looks up to them. SRK said, “Look at me, I am still looking up to Salman. So, I look up to them, honestly. Because of the kind of ups and downs and work they have done, starting from scratch. These people are aspirational and inspirational. Somewhere I feel really, really thankful that I have the opportunity to sit on the same forum and same stage.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Diwali-Themed Bollywood Songs to Light Up Your Playlist: Galaan Goodiyaan, Kala Chashma, and more