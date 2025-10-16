Is Jung Yong Hwa getting married in 2026? CNBLUE member and Sell Your Haunted House star responds to rumors

Rumors and K-pop go hand in hand. It’s no secret that marriage reports spring out from anywhere and everywhere these days, and the latest victim of this train is singer and actor Jung Yong Hwa. On October 15, an online post gained a lot of traction for being about the star’s personal life. Not to be worried, the OP only claimed that the actor was getting married— next year! With no news of him dating out in the recent days and his apparent single status, this post left his fans reeling and demanding answers. In true Jung Yong Hwa manner, the actor revealed that it was all lies and he has no such plans as of now.

Jung Yong Hwa reveals if he has marriage plans in 2026

“I heard from a friend that Jung Yong Hwa is getting married next year,“ read the post on an online community platform. Soon after, the 36-year-old revealed his plans and confirmed that it was all but a baseless rumor. During a livestream where the CNBLUE member was communicating with his fans on Wednesday, the singer shared, “Usually, next year's schedule comes up by June. At this point, my calendar for next year is already packed [with work]. I don’t see a ‘wedding’ on there.” Continuing with a laugh, he added, “There’s no wedding on the schedule―so please stop DMing me about it. It felt odd to even reply, so I stayed quiet.”

He completely shut down any questions about his nuptials and clarified that nothing of the sort was happening next year. Moreover, he reaffirmed that he was busy with his work in the coming year and would be focusing on it. It seems that he was getting a lot of fans’ messages about the same as he chose to reply to them once and for all. His lighthearted but stern response silenced any naysayers.

