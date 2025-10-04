Rs 100 Crore Box Office Club: With Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar gets 19th entry in coveted club, surpasses Salman Khan

Jolly LLB 3 crossed the Rs. 100 crore net on its 15th day at the box office. The movie registered a drop of 50 percent from Gandhi Jayanti holiday, collecting Rs. 1 crore net. With its entry in the coveted club, Akshay Kumar sets a new record by having 19 films in the Rs. 100 crore club, which is the most by any actor. Khiladi Kumar has surpassed Salman Khan, who has held the record for having the most Rs. 100 crore films since 2011.

Those who followed the Bollywood box office scene in the early 2010s will recall the awe surrounding the "100 crore club." Trade circles, media outlets and fan discussions revolved around who had entered the club, who had the most films in it and who was yet to make the cut. Over the years, with inflation and wider releases kicking in, the Rs. 100 crore mark became easier to attain, and it stopped meaning what it used to. However, the club still holds some relevance in the media.



The following are the Akshay Kumar movies in the 100 crore club, in chronological order:

1. Housefull 2 (2012)

2. Rowdy Rathore (2012)

3. Holiday (2014)

4. Airlift (2016)

5. Housefull 3 (2016)

6. Rustom (2016)

7. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

8. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

9. Gold (2018)

10. 2.0 (Hindi version, 2018)

11. Kesari (2019)

12. Mission Mangal (2019)

13. Housefull 4 (2019)

14. Good Newwz (2019)

15. Sooryavanshi (2021)

16. OMG 2 (2023)

17. Sky Force* (2025)

18. Housefull 5 (2025)

19. Jolly LLB 3 (2025)

Coming back to Jolly LLB 3, the courtroom comedy drama is expected to wind up its theatrical run somewhere around Rs. 110 crore net, depending on how it holds in the coming days. All eyes are now on Akshay Kumar's next release, Bhooth Bangla, which is slated for a 2026 release.

