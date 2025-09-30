EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi was huge Govinda fan, recalls how she reacted to Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2



Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari this weekend. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi revealed that her mother and the late legendary actor Sridevi was a huge fan of Govinda and his comic timing.

When Varun and Janhvi were quizzed about their favourite actors in the comic space, the Dhadak actress said, “I think we both have the same answer- Govinda and mom (Sridevi).” Janhvi went on to add, “Mom was actually a huge Govinda fan. She used to love watching his comedy and how physical he was with it and timing.”

The actress underlined that Sridevi used to watch a lot of Govinda's movies, and every time any of his films were telecast on Television, she used to giggle and have a great time. Furthermore, she added, “I actually feel mom had that comic timing a lot in her.”

Varun Dhawan agreed with Janhvi and added the names of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan to the list. He recalled how he used to enjoy watching every Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan movie in the post-2000 era.

Janhvi Kapoor recalls Sridevi's reaction to Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2

Kapoor, later, recalled how her mom reacted to watching Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2. The actress said, “I have memories watching Judwaa in the theater, which ironically also released on the 2nd of October. I remember watching that film with mom and dad. And I remember, mom was actually awestruck by him (Varun Dhawan sitting next to her). She was like he's got so much energy. He is so fresh. Oh my god! She was thrilled. I was like Wow!”.

Varun Dhawan added, “I remember meeting her after that. I was like Oh my god, the heroine of Chaalbaaz is telling me this because that's my favourite film. I have seen that film a lot when I was doing Judwaa, and I was prepping. My father had told me, ‘Please, study Sridevi's performance for this because that's the best double role you can do.’”

Varun and Janhvi are collaborating for the second time. Their upcoming venture is a romantic comedy drama and is slated to release on October 2nd, 2025. Earlier, they worked in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal.

