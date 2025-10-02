EXCLUSIVE: Sahher Bamba calls Aryan Khan ‘hard taskmaster’, reveals how her audition experience for The Ba***ds of Bollywood was

Ever since The Ba***ds of Bollywood debuted on Netflix, the entire cast and crew have been receiving immense love from the audience. Sahher Bamba, who played Karishma Talvar in the show, exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed her experience with Aryan Khan during her audition.

Bamba revealed that it was her first professional meeting with Aryan, though they had chatted a couple of times before. She said, “Sabse pahle to unhone bahut hi comfortable feel karaya. Main unko ek professional space mein pehli baar mil rahi thi, usse pahle main socially mili hu ek do baar. To mujhe yaad hai mujhe starting se kahani batayi, brief mein, obviously climax chhod ke. Characters ko itne ache se itne passionately unhone explain kiya aur main yehi soch rahi thi ki abhi mere baad aur bhi auditions hain toh itne passionately ek-ek jane ko unhone bataya hoga story ke baare mein, kirdaar ke baare mein.”

(First of all, he made me feel very comfortable. I was meeting him for the first time in a professional space; before that, I had met him socially a couple of times. So, I remember he told me the story briefly from the beginning, obviously leaving out the climax. He explained the characters so thoroughly and passionately, and I was thinking that there are still more auditions after me, so he must have told every person so passionately about the story and the character.)

The actress further added, “Mujhe bahut dilchasp lage wo insan, and I was very excited ki agar mujhe mil jata hai Karishma Talvar ka kirdaar to bahut maja aayga inke saath kaam karke. Wo audition bhi bahut lamba chala and baad me itne sweetly mujhe lift tak chhodne aaye, bye bola, toh actually mujhe realise hua ki insan bhi bahut ache hai wo.”

(I found him very interesting and was very excited that if I got the role of Karishma Talwar, it would be a lot of fun working with him. He came so sweetly to drop me off at the lift and say goodbye, that's when I actually realized how nice this guy is.)

Watch the full interview:

Sahher Bamba reveals how different Aryan Khan is on the sets

The actress also shared the difference between Aryan Khan as a director and as a person. She called him a ‘hard taskmaster’ who doesn't shy away from retakes till he gets what he wants.

“They are the same, but Aryan Khan - The Director obviously bahut hi hard taskmaster hain, kyunki unka jo vision hai, unko waisa hi chahiye. Phir chahe uske liye 10 takes lage, 20 takes lage. Not just with us, wo senior actors ke saath bhi retakes karte the," Sahher said.

(Aryan Khan - The director is obviously a very hard taskmaster, because he wants his vision exactly as it is. Whether it takes 10 takes or 20 takes, it's not just with us; he used to do retakes with senior actors as well.)

The young actress further called Aryan chivalrous like Shah Rukh Khan. “As a person, I'm yet to meet somebody like him in my generation, kitne chivalrous hain exactly like SRK sir, bahut hi tameej wale hain, bahut respect dete hai har kisi ko on-set, off-set. Unka bahut hi ek mischievous side bhi h to wo jokes bhi crack karte the aur sabko hasaate bhi the,” concluded Bamba.

(As a person, I'm yet to meet somebody like him in my generation. He is chivalrous, exactly like SRK sir. He is very well-mannered and respects everyone on and off-set. He also has a very mischievous side, so he would crack jokes and make everyone laugh.)

