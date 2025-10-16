Top 7 Diwali-Themed Bollywood Songs to Light Up Your Playlist: Galaan Goodiyaan, Kala Chashma, and more

Diwali is around the corner. What makes it so special are the parties where family, friends and close ones get together to celebrate the festival of lights. Diwali parties and Bollywood songs are a match made in heaven. Here are 7 Diwali-themed Bollywood songs to light up your playlist.

7 Diwali-Themed Bollywood Songs to Light Up Your Playlist

1- Gallan Goodiyaan

Gallan Goodiyaan from Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do should be on your playlist. Sung by Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh, and composed by Shanka-Ehsaan-Loy, this party anthem will make you shake your legs on its own.

2- Aaj Ki Party

Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a peppy number that suits well for any party or festive occasion. The song is composed by Pritam, while Mika Singh lent his voice.

3- Kala Chashma

Composed by Prem-Hardeep and sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah and Neha Kakkar, Kala Chashma is a jaw-dropping track that is perfect for your playlist this Diwali bash.

4- Zingaat

Zingaat from Dhadak is a high-energy and catchy dance number that will set the mood of your Diwali bash right. It should be on your Diwali party playlist.

5- Bijuria

Bijuria from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has perfect festive vibes that sit well with not only Holi but also the festival of lights. Sung by Sonu Nigam, the music has catchy beats that will make you groove instantly.

6- Gafoor

Gafoor from The Ba***ds of Bollywood will instantly take the mood a notch higher with its peppy beats and catchy music. It should be a must-pick for your Diwali bash.

7- What Jhumka!

If you're a fan of remixes, then this peppy dance number should be on your playlist. What Jhumka from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is a recreation of an old classic that remains relevant in today’s time.

