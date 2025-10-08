Yuzvendra Chahal REACTS to ex-wife Dhanashree Verma’s cheating claims: ‘Abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se…’

Dhanashree Verma had recently accused ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal of cheating within two months of their marriage. A clip from the reality show Rise & Fall, where she is participating as a contestant, went viral for the same reason. She revealed this on the show, and since then, fans have been wondering if the Indian cricketer really did that. Well, unaffected by these claims, Chahal called these claims baseless.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed claims of cheating Dhanashree Verma

Talking to Hindustan Times, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that he is a sportsperson and does not cheat. If someone had cheated within 2 months, then would the marriage have gone on for so long? “For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life, and everyone else should do, too,” he says.

He further added that his marriage with Dhanashree Verma lasted for almost 4 and a half years. He questioned that, if he had cheated within 2 months, then who would continue? He reiterated the fact that he has stepped out of his past, but some people are still stuck there. “Abhi bhi kai log uss cheez ko pakde hue hain, abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh they can continue doing that. I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life.”

The Indian cricketer insisted that he has forgotten this chapter. If anyone says anything, it goes viral on social media. 100 things are being said, but the truth is only one and those who matter know it. “Mere liye chapter closed hai. I don’t want to address it ever again,” adding, “I am focusing on my life and on my game.”

He concluded by talking about his relationship status, which is single at the moment and also added that he is not ready to mingle right now. He added that life is comfortable, he is happy, and his mother is happy.

