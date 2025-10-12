Kishkindhapuri OTT Release: When and where to watch Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Anupama Parameswaran’s horror film online

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran starrer Kishkindhapuri was released in theaters on September 12, 2025. After its theatrical run, the film is now set to premiere on OTT screens.

When and where to watch Kishkindhapuri

Kishkindhapuri is scheduled to begin streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 from October 17, 2025, at 6 pm. Following its online debut, the movie will also have its television premiere on ZEE Telugu on October 19, 2025, at 6 pm.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “The scare will see you and find your fears! Get ready for #KishkindhapuriOnZee5 on #ZEE5Telugu. World OTT & Television Premiere – Don’t miss it!”

See the promo here:

Official trailer and plot of Kishkindhapuri

Kishkindhapuri follows Raghava and his girlfriend Mythili, who work for a ghost walking tour company. They take tourists on guided tours to supposedly haunted locations. However, those tours are staged, a scripted effort to help people confront and overcome their fears by showing there’s nothing to be afraid of.

Meanwhile, in the village of Kishkindhapuri, there lies an abandoned radio station named Suvarna Maya. Legend has it that it is haunted by the spirit of its first and last announcer, who died on the same day of the radio station's inauguration. Mysteriously, the owners of the station also met with gruesome deaths inside the building.

Intrigued, Raghava and his group choose Suvarna Maya as their next ghost tour location. Upon arriving, they find the place sealed off, with strange rituals being performed nearby.

Despite the warnings, Raghava breaks the seals and enters the building with his team. Unbeknownst to them, a spirit enters alongside them. What follows is a chilling tale of horror and survival as the group's fate unfolds inside the haunted radio station.

Cast and crew of Kishkindhapuri

Kishkindhapuri features Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film featured Sandy Master, Tanikella Bharani, Hyper Aadi, Srikanth Iyengar, Makarand Deshpande, Prema, and many more in key roles.

Directed and written by Koushik Pegallapati, the film was produced by Sahu Garapati. The musical tracks were composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, with Chinmay Salaskar handling the cinematography. Additionally, Niranjan Devaramane served as the editor.

