Ex-Tara member Hahm Eun Jung to marry Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy director Kim Byung Woo

Former T-ara member Hahm Eun Jung is ready to walk the aisle. And her partner is none other than famed director Kim Byung Woo, known for his work in The Terror Live, Take Point, and most recently Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy. A source close to the actor shared with JTBC Entertainment News that "She and director Kim Byung Woo will be getting married on November 30. The wedding will be held privately. We ask for your understanding." According to the source, the two met and got acquainted through friends from the film industry, and decided to get married after quietly dating for a long time.

Hahm Eun Jung and Kim Byung Woo to tie the knot soon

After initially maintaining secrecy about the identity of her long-term boyfriend, here’s how her agency eventually confirmed the news of the actress’s marriage to her fans and well-wishers.

“Hello, this is MASK STUDIO, the agency of actress Hahm Eun Jung.

We sincerely thank everyone who has always sent warm love and support to Hahm Eun Jung.

Actress Hahm Eun Jung has promised to share her life’s journey from this November with someone special.

Her fiancé is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately in a quiet and warm setting, with only family and close friends in attendance.

As she embarks on this new beginning, Hahm Eun Jung will continue to greet everyone through her work with even greater depth and maturity.

We ask for your continued love and support for her future.”

Initially the rumors claimed that the groom-to-be was a non-celebrity and so did the agency in their statement, an exclusive report from OSEN revealed that the director Kim Byung Woo is the concerned person, which the management later confirmed, "It is true that she is marrying director Kim Byung Woo."

The filmmaker, who is 8 years her senior, is gearing up for the release of Netflix’s The Great Flood in the coming months.

