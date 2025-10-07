6 celeb-inspired couple fashion for Diwali party 2025: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Diwali parties are the perfect excuse for couples to show off coordinated style, and what better way to take inspiration than from our favourite celeb duos? From Deepika and Ranveer’s show-stopping glam to Alia and Ranbir’s effortlessly quirky vibes, and Mira and Shahid’s classy ensembles, there’s plenty of style inspo for every couple. Whether it’s traditional twinning in ethnic wear or mixing modern and festive elements, these celeb looks give us ideas to shine together this festive season.

1. Ranveer Singh and Deepika’s simple yet elegant coordinated outfits for Diwali

This festive season, you can serve looks like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with timeless ethnic coordination. Deepika’s simple yet elegant ivory anarkali suit, paired with a matching dupatta featuring delicate embroidery, is too stunning to miss. DP styled it with traditional red bangles, statement jhumkas, and her signature sleek bun. A perfect look to copy for new brides! On the other hand, Ranveer picked a white kurta-pyjama set with a floral embroidered Nehru jacket.



2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat's glam game in florals

Couples, this Diwali 2025, embrace vibrant festivity with a pop of color. As you can see, Alia looked radiant in a traditional pink and yellow floral saree, while Ranbir Kapoor paired a subtle grey textured kurta, jacket, and matching trousers.



3. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani nailed it, and how in modernised Indian wear



Kiara and Sidharth are full of glamor in coordinated champagne and beige outfits. New mom Kiara shines in a fish-cut embellished lehenga with a dramatic train, while Sidharth complements her in a textured, off-white kurta set and a stylish jacket. Get ready to turn heads at the party!



4. Look like a newly married couple ft. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina stuns in a rich red saree with gold border and statement jewelry, while Vicky exudes new Dulha vibe in an off-white embroidered sherwani and a flowing scarf.

5. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fusion fashion



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's red-carpet looks are modern and perfectly blend traditional Indian attire with classic Western formal wear. These looks are an ideal source of inspiration for a stylish Diwali party. We bet you can nail it with your sangeet lehenga.



6. Look no further than Mira and Shahid's impeccable looks

As we all know, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are a style-savvy couple, and their coordinated traditional looks are perfect inspiration for Diwali. How can you nail a similar look for your own Diwali party? Well, Shahid and Mira are well coordinated rather than being an exact match. This is a great tip for any couple looking to dress up together. Kapoor’s ivory-white kurta set is a classic choice, while Mira’s anarkali featuring a long, flowing silhouette looks royal.

