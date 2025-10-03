Abhishek Sharma skips attending his sister Komal’s wedding, here’s why

Young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma is making headlines, but this time not because of his extraordinary batting performance. The rising cricketer has surprised everyone by prioritising his professional career over an important family event. Reportedly, Abhishek Sharma did not attend the wedding ceremony of his sister, Dr. Komal Sharma, on October 3, 2025, because of his professional commitments.

The reason why Abhishek Sharma has skipped his sister’s wedding

Abhishek Sharma is currently in Kanpur, where India A is hosting Australia A in an unofficial ODI series. The cricketer will be on the field in the second match, after India secured a win over Australia in the opening match. Abhishek chose to be a part of the squad and decided to skip the celebrations at his home in Amritsar.

However, the cricketer made his presence in the pre-wedding festivities before heading to Kanpur for the match. He attended the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies in Ludhiana. Moments from the festivities went viral on social media, where Abhishek was seen enjoying, dancing, and celebrating the ceremonies while radiating happy and positive energy through his dance moves. His mentor, Yuvraj Singh, also attended the event, making it a memorable experience.

Abhishek's sister, Dr. Komal Sharma, tied the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in an intimate wedding in Amritsar. After the ceremony, she said, “It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me, I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother.” For the unversed, Komal is 5 years older than Abhishek. She is a qualified physiotherapist with a Masters in Orthopaedics.

Abhishek Sharma's performance in Asia Cup 2025

The 23-year-old won everyone’s heart with his explosive batting in the Asia Cup 2025, which led him to win the title of Player of the Tournament and a car as a reward. Abhishek scored an impressive 314 runs across seven innings. The opening batter showcased outstanding form during the Super Four stage. Sharma scored consecutive half-centuries, proving his brilliant batting skills. He maintained an impressive strike rate of 200 across the tournament, hitting 75 runs against Bangladesh, 74 runs against Pakistan, and 61 runs against Sri Lanka.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sania Mirza’s ex-husband Shoaib Malik to get divorced for 3rd time? Here’s what we know