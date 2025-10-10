EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan and Prime Video team up for thrilling new original series Storm

Prime Video, one of India’s favorite streaming destinations, has announced its upcoming Original drama series Storm (working title), marking an exciting collaboration with superstar Hrithik Roshan and his banner HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions. The series is created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, with a gripping story crafted by Ajitpal Singh, Francois Lunel, and Swati Das. Produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan, Storm represents Hrithik’s debut as a producer in the streaming space. The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad, and is set against the vibrant and high-stakes backdrop of Mumbai.

"At Prime Video, we remain steadfast in our commitment to championing extraordinary talent - both on-screen and behind the scenes, to deliver compelling narratives that resonate with audiences globally. Hrithik Roshan is one of India's most distinguished creative forces in cinema, and our collaboration with him and HRX Films marks a significant milestone that exemplifies our dedication to excellence in storytelling. Storm marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration, paving the way for more exciting projects ahead,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, APAC & MENA, Prime Video.

“The development process of this series has been remarkably rewarding, with Hrithik's distinctive artistic vision and Eshaan Roshan’s dynamic energy and unwavering commitment enriching the narrative. Storm brings together powerful women protagonists and a gripping story that we’re confident will resonate with audiences across the world.”

"Storm presented me with the perfect opportunity to make my debut as a producer in the streaming space, and Prime Video, with its proven record of bringing exceptional stories to life, was an instinctive choice,” said Hrithik Roshan. “What drew me to Storm was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful, with unforgettable characters which will be essayed by incredibly talented actors. This series has the potential to resonate with audiences not just in India but across the globe, and I'm excited for viewers worldwide to experience its captivating narrative on Prime Video.”

With production slated to begin soon, audiences can look forward to more updates as Storm takes shape, promising a thrilling ride and a fresh perspective in Indian entertainment.

HRX Films (a division of FilmKraft Productions), is a third-generation production house founded by Hrithik Roshan and spearheaded by CEO, Eshaan Roshan. Established in 2019, the company carries forward the illustrious cinematic legacy of J. Om Prakash’s FilmYug and Rakesh Roshan’s FilmKraft Productions. With storytelling at its heart, HRX Films aims to create compelling content across formats and platforms — beginning its journey with an Amazon Original web series.

