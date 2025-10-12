Pinkvilla Recommendations: Best 3 New Hollywood Shows to Stream in 2025; Wednesday 2, Alice in Borderland 3, and Gen V 2 Lead the List

2025 has already delivered some of the most exciting new TV shows and streaming series, and if you’re wondering what to watch next, Pinkvilla has you covered. From the dark and gothic world of Wednesday Season 2 to the high-stakes survival games of Alice in Borderland Season 3, and the bold, satirical superhero drama of Gen V Season 2, these series are shaping up to be must-watch hits. Each show brings something unique to the table, whether it’s suspense, action, or dark humour, making them perfect additions to your streaming list this year.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley, Emma Myers, Christopher Lloyd, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Fred Armisen, Noah B. Taylor, Evie Templeton

I found Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to be a strong step forward from the first season. The show is darker, the stakes feel higher, and the expanded Addams family lore adds real depth. Jenna Ortega continues to shine as Wednesday, and her work as an executive producer really shows in the consistent tone, design, and visuals.

Lady Gaga’s addition to the season brings extra flair and excitement. What I particularly enjoyed is how the show balances noir-style mystery, supernatural twists, and teenage life at Nevermore Academy. The Part 2 episodes: Hyde and Woe Seek, Woe Thyself, Woe Me The Money, and This Means Woe, wrap up storylines from Part 1 while keeping plenty of surprises. If you enjoy dark humor, gothic vibes, and teen drama, similar to Stranger Things or Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, this is a must-watch in 2025.

Alice in Borderland Season 3

Cast: Kento Yamazaki as Arisu, Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi, Hayato Isomura as Banda, Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann, Katsuya Maiguma as Yaba; plus newcomers Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri

Alice in Borderland Season 3 continues the high-stakes survival drama with Arisu and Usagi returning to a world where the lines between reality and the Borderland blur. The season delves deeper into the psychological aftermath of the games, exploring themes of trauma and the lingering effects on the characters. While the intense action and complex games remain central, the emotional depth adds a new layer to the narrative.

The performances are compelling, particularly in the quieter, more introspective moments. However, some fans have expressed mixed feelings about the pacing and the direction of the storyline, with a few finding certain elements less engaging than previous seasons. Overall, Season 3 offers a thought-provoking continuation that will resonate with viewers invested in the series' intricate world.

Gen V Season 2

Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor & Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas

Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor & Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas Director: Craig Rosenberg

Craig Rosenberg Language: English

English Genre: Superhero / Satire / Action / Drama

Superhero / Satire / Action / Drama Release date: Season 2 premiered September 17, 2025

Gen V Season 2 picks up the pace with even more intense action and deeper character development. The show expands on its satirical take on the superhero genre, introducing new characters and exploring complex moral dilemmas. Jaz Sinclair's portrayal of Marie continues to be a highlight, with her character facing new challenges that test her ideals and strength. The addition of Hamish Linklater as the new dean brings a fresh dynamic, adding layers of intrigue and tension.

The season maintains its signature blend of dark humor and sharp social commentary, keeping viewers engaged and eager for what's next. While some may find the pacing brisk, the series remains a standout in the superhero genre, offering a unique and compelling narrative.

