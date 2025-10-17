Dude Twitter Review: 9 tweets to find out what netizens think about Pradeep Ranganathan’s romantic comedy film

Dude is a romantic comedy actioner starring Pradeep Ranganathan, which got released in theaters on October 17, 2025. As the movie continues its theatrical run, here's what netizens have to say about it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “PR shoulders the film with a strong performance, while Mamitha gets a more defined and impactful character in the latter half. The background score improves in the second half, adding some depth to the emotional moments,” calling the venture an average effort overall.

On the other hand, another one found the film to be an entertaining watch despite presenting some debatable ideas. One user even questioned the criticism the film was receiving, arguing that Dude is, in fact, an enjoyable venture.

Dude follows the story of Agan and Kural, cousins and inseparable friends who run an event management company together. As they dive deeper into life, romantic complications arise, leading them to make impulsive decisions that could change the course of their lives.

The romantic comedy explores how Agan and Kural navigate their emotional and personal dilemmas.

Cast and crew of Dude

Dude features Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, with Mamitha Baiju playing the female co-lead. The film also stars Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, Satya, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Keerthiswaran in his directorial debut, the movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The musical tracks and background score were composed by Sai Abhyankkar, marking his second cinematic release after Balti. Niketh Bommi served as the cinematographer, while Barath Vikraman handled the editing.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s next movie

Pradeep Ranganathan is next set to star in the sci-fi romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film is now slated for release on December 18, 2025, after being postponed from its original Diwali release date.

The upcoming film stars Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah as co-leads, alongside an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj, and more.

Anirudh Ravichander has not only composed the music but also lent his voice to a character in the film.

