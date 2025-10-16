BLACKPINK to drop full-length album in December NOT November? YG Entertainment reacts to reports

BLACKPINK is dropping new music soon! Although it’s later than fans expected. Reports have surfaced claiming that the four-piece will be dropping a studio album at the end of the year and not next month. Responding to the claims, YG Entertainment has shared that it plans on announcing the schedule to the fans of the girl group in due time. However, they have maintained the stance that the plans were not set as of now, despite there being under two months from the reported dates.

BLACKPINK’s comeback date moves ahead by a month

According to an Xports News report on October 16, the members of BLACKPINK are preparing a new album with the goal of releasing it in December. However, unlike what was previously believed, the group will be releasing a full-length one and not a mini-album. Earlier this year, it was announced that the K-pop stars would be releasing it in November and not at the end of the year. Now, the approximate date for the release has been revealed as mid-December, pushing it ahead by at least a month from the original plan announced by Yang Hyun Suk.

“Nothing has been decided regarding the group’s comeback,” said YG Entertainment about the reported schedule to Maeil Kyungjae. A surprise drop is expected as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa gear up for the revelation of their first group record in over three years following the release of BORN PINK in 2022. They dropped a single named JUMP earlier this year and received a positive response from millions of fans around the world.

The girls of BLACKPINK were previously expected to showcase their new songs at the second half of the DEADLINE World Tour. They will resume their concerts in Kaohsiung in a couple of days, after 2 months of rest to work on their album. Recently, 2 dates have been added to their planned show schedule, with the tour now ending on January 26, 2026. An entire Asian leg of the tour will follow the team, with fans raising expectations for more global gigs being added eventually.

