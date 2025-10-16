Thousands of fans witness 20 minutes of Thamma before the world, the first public screening of Ayushmann, Rashmika starrer

One of the rare moments in the Indian cinema, fans became part of Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films as they got lucky to watch the first 20 minutes of their upcoming horror-comedy Thamma — before the rest of the world. Yes, you read that right!

Hosted by comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath and Divay Agarwal, the night was pure madness — with Biswa’s razor-sharp humor, special wild entries by MHCU’s Bhediya and Stree, and Delhi’s roaring crowd setting the tone for the evening. Amidst laughter and howls, Dinesh Vijan took the stage and said, “This is the beginning of a fan ritual. From now on, fans will see a glimpse of the film before the world. We’re building a universe that belongs to its fans.”

The event saw Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, director Aditya Sarpotdar, and producer Dinesh Vijan come together to celebrate the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Going by the buzz, the first 20 minutes of Thamma left fans screaming and laughing through every scene. Nawazuddin’s appearance on screen sent the crowd into a frenzy.

This was more than an event as the Thamma team took over the stage for a grand finale!

Thamma releases in cinemas worldwide on 21st October.

ALSO READ: Fans react to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar first title track, a recreated version of Jogi