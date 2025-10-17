Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office 3rd Friday: Rishab Shetty's divine saga nets Rs 3.25 crore, aims for jumps ahead

Kantara: Chapter 1 collected Rs. 3.25 crore on its third Friday, witnessing a drop of roughly 51 percent from its previous Friday. Since there was no release this weekend, Kantara: Chapter 1 should have stayed flat or recorded a jump today, but it dropped by 10 percent. The reason is probably the Pre-Diwali effect settling in. The running total of the film has reached Rs. 157 crore net at the Hindi box office. It should now aim for a good jump for the next two days and make a third weekend of at least Rs. 15 crore, taking its cume to Rs. 170 crore mark.

Anticipated movies with good reception are gaining traction lately even after the new releases. Kantara: Chapter 1 should be the one. It has chances to attract the audience even after the release of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. However, the trends are likely to slip to lower levels. The Rishab Shetty starrer still has chances to score a double-century at the box office, depending on how it sustains post the Diwali releases.

The movie will soon surpass the lifetime earnings of Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, and War 2.

A section of trade was expecting Kantara: Chapter 1 to perform like other breakout sequels from South India, like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2. Nevertheless, whatever the Rishab Shetty-directed has achieved so far is praiseworthy, considering a period drama rooted in regional folklore with no star value and minimal marketing in North India.

Box-Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India:

Day Net Week One (8 days) Rs. 101.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 157 cr.

