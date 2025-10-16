Delhi Crime Season 3 Teaser: Shefali Shah's 'Madam Sir' faces new foe Huma Qureshi, here's when and where to watch

Delhi Crime, the only Indian OTT show to bag an International Emmy Award, is returning with its new instalment. Shefali Shah is all set to return as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, along with her squad, in the upcoming chapter. Huma Qureshi has also joined the cast for a crucial role. The stakes are higher this time as Delhi Crime 3 will be much bolder and darker. Here's when and where to watch Delhi Crime Season 3.

The third season of Delhi Crime is set to stream on Netflix starting November 13. On October 16, 2025, the streaming giant Netflix India dropped the official teaser of Delhi Crime Season 3. While sharing the gritty, intense and dark first glimpse, the streaming platform wrote, "Beyond reason, beyond borders. Ek aisa case jo har hadd paar karega. Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix."

Like the first two seasons, Season 3 is also inspired by true events. The pilot season covered the heinous Nirbhaya case, and the second season was based on the Kachha Baniyan gang. Reports suggest that Delhi Crime Season 3 revolves around human trafficking. Huma Qureshi is likely to play the character of Meena a.k.a. Badi Didi - the main antagonist. The show retained its primary cast along with some new faces. The cast includes- Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, Anuraag Arora, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar.

Tanuj Chopra has returned as the director for the third season. Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, and Shubhra Swarup are serving as the writers.

