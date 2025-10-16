Lee Min Ho locks next project after Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, joins Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il in The Assassins

Lee Min Ho has picked his next film. After careful consideration, the famed star has decided to onboard the upcoming mystery thriller, The Assassin(s) (literal title). The period drama will also star Yoo Hae Jin and Park Hae Il in lead roles alongside the Hallyu superstar, and will be helmed by director Hur Jin Ho. The Assassin(s) will take the viewers back to 1945 during a frightening sniper incident in South Korea, which is said to have shaken the country.

The Assassin(s) casts leads and begins filming

According to the report from Ilgan Sports, with the casting of Lee Min Ho, Yoo Hae Jin, and Park Hae Il being confirmed on October 16, it was also revealed that the filming for the project had already kicked off back in August. The movie will focus on a shocking incident that took place on August 15, 1945.

Returning with another film role in THE ASSASSIN(S), Lee Min Ho’s agency shared, “In this movie, Lee Min Ho takes on the role of a passionate rookie reporter in the social affairs department who witnesses a shocking incident, showcasing even deeper and more delicate acting than before. Please send lots of love and support to Lee Min Ho, who will captivate audiences once again with another side of his charm.”

Meanwhile, Yoo Hae Jin is all set to play a witness to the incident and a respected senior inspector at the Jungbu Police Station. Park Hae Il will embody a righteous editor at a newspaper’s social affairs department, with Lee Min Ho as his junior, who decides to dig into deeper questions surrounding the strange incident.

Following the mixed response for Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy and the lackluster reception of When the Stars Gossip, Lee Min Ho’s two big projects released in 2025, it remains to be seen how he picks himself back up in the acting world.

