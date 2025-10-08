Red outfit Inspiration for Karva Chauth 2025: Alia Bhatt to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Karva Chauth is not just a special day for all the married women, but it’s a celebration of their love for their husbands, traditions and culture. And nothing can get you Karva Chauth ready like a stunning red outfit that you can nail and make your husbands fall for you one more time. If you’re planning to turn heads this year, here’s how to ace your red look with elegance and modern flair.

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Nothing can beat a red saree look on Karva Chauth. Janhvi Kapoor had adorned a deep red saree with gold zari embroidery and intricate sequin detailing, giving it a royal Indian princess look. The contrasting emerald green blouse is richly embroidered with gold threadwork and bead embellishments, bringing in a vibrant, festive dual-tone palette. The traditional jewellery elevates the look even more.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Red color is such that it can hardly make anyone look non-attractive, and when it's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing a red outfit, then absolutely the picture is worth a million dollars. A richly embroidered Anarkali paired with a matching dupatta is yet another perfect pick for your celebrations. The outfit features intricate golden embroidery along the borders, sleeves, and neckline. The floral and geometric motifs add a traditional and luxurious feel.

3. Kiara Advani

If you want to give your festive wear a modern touch, then this one is just the perfect pick for you. Kiara Advani looks stunning in a red colored crop top paired with a palazzo and a heavy dupatta wrapped around, giving the desi look a modern tadka. The pant has a thick band of golden embroidery at the bottom, and a similar pattern is all over the blouse.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is here with yet another stylish modern twist. If you are bored with the saree and lehenga look and want to keep it simple yet trendy, then this jumpsuit is for you. Don’t get yourself fooled by the fact that it is a jumpsuit, hence it cannot look traditional. The fabric, the zari work, the bandhni print and the look overall will serve perfectly for this Karvachauth.

5. Ananya Panday

Another red saree look for those who don’t want to go over the top. Ananya Panday looks stunning in this lightweight georgette saree with zari work floral pattern at intervals. The way it falls on the body and the fact that it does not have much work on it makes it a perfect pick.

