Did Yuzvendra Chahal cheat on his wife Dhanashree Verma just 2 months after marriage? Choreographer makes shocking claims

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce had become the topic of discussion for everyone at that time. Though it has been quite some time since the two split, but looks like there are still so many hidden facts that never came out. The choreographer turned actress, who is currently a contestant in Ashneer Grover’s reality show Rise & Fall, made a shocking revelation about her ex-husband cheating on her just 2 months after their marriage.

Dhanashree Verma talks to Kubbra Sait about her troubled marriage

Dhanashree Verma’s clip talking to Kubbra Sait about her troubled marriage over breakfast in the show has been going viral on social media. In the clip, the Bollywood actress asked Verma when she first realised that her marriage was not going to work with Yuzvendra Chahal. To this, the choreographer instantly replied that it was in the first year itself after she caught him cheating in the second month itself. Her answer left Kubbra shocked, who exclaimed, “Crazy bro”.

Dhanashree Verma on alimony rumors

This is not the first time Verma has spoken about her divorce or ex-husband openly. Earlier on the show, she had claimed that the rumors about her demanding massive alimony were also untrue. She told Aditya Narayan, “Officially, it has been almost a year. It happened quickly because it was mutual, that’s why when people say alimony, it’s wrong. Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining those who don’t even know you?"

In some other episode, Dhanashree had even revealed that she is not ready for a relationship now and does not want anyone in her life. She also added that she has been through a lot in her relationship and that she wants to be the ‘female Salman Khan’ of the industry. Verma also called out Chahal for not being respectful after their divorce.

For the unversed, these two tied the knot in 2020 and in 2023, reports of them being separated started emerging. Their divorce was finalised in February 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘Been a minute’: Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma appear cozy and in love in new update seemingly from London – PIC