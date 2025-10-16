Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office 2nd Wednesday: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film adds. Rs. 1 crore, nears Rs. 55 crore mark

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected Rs. 1 crore on Wednesday, a 30 percent drop from its discounted Tuesday. The drop on Wednesday is understandable as ticket prices return to normal. But the problem is the overall low base of its collections. The film’s running total reached Rs. 53 crore net at the Indian box office. It will wrap its second week around Rs. 54 crore.

At one point, it seemed that the movie would struggle even to hit the Rs. 50 crore mark. However, it picked up decently due to Buy-One-Get-One offers on weekdays, which have been active since its first Monday. The romantic comedy drama is expected to cross the Rs. 55 crore mark in the coming weekend. And, then it will face the two new releases- Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Depending on how it performs post Diwali releases, its lifetime collection will be around Rs. 57 crore to Rs. 59 crore net in India.

However, it will not change the fate of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, which was sealed in its opening weekend itself, and that is, FLOP.

The genre and mid-budget films are struggling in general in post-pandemic times. What was working earlier isn't attracting the audience now. One of the prime reasons is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital platforms. The makers need to extend the 8-week OTT window to at least 6 months and make the wait inconvenient for the audience to revive the business.

Box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.35 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.45 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 53 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

