Tamannaah Bhatia Inaugurates H&M Mall of India’s all new-avatar — It’s a Stylish Comeback

Fashion lovers in Noida, here’s something to be excited about! To celebrate the big 10 years in the country, H&M has reopened its Mall of India store from October 10th. It promises to be more stylish, bold, and inspiring than ever before. Yes, you read that right!

And this isn’t just a reopening, but it is going to be a whole new chapter for H&M in India. As the brand celebrates 10 years in the country, the Mall of India store becomes the very first elevated store format in India. What does that mean for a fashion aspirer? It is a well-curated, more personalized experience to make every shopping journey feel special.

Viral Gafoor girl Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads as she launched H&M’s elevated store. Tamannaah Bhatia + H&M Mall of India launch = pure style goals!

Spread across 4 floors and a massive 36,453 sq. ft., the store offers something for everyone, and we’re not kidding. 2 entire floors are dedicated to womenswear for every mood, style, and occasion.

Additionally, a full menswear floor with everything from everyday essentials to statement looks. And it doesn’t stop there. There’s a vibrant kidswear floor, making shopping a family affair. The store features H&M’s Festive 2025 Collection, alongside the H&M Beauty concept, allowing customers to explore fashion, beauty, and lifestyle all under one roof.

To mark this special moment, Daniel Ervér, CEO of H&M Group, along with Helena Kuylenstierna, Director of H&M India, joined Tamannaah Bhatia to unveil the store. The celebrations continued with Tamannaah interacting with fans, hosting meet-and-greets, rewarding top customers, and bringing her signature charm and energy to the event as everyone gathered to experience H&M’s newest chapter in India.

The new space is designed with a clean, minimalist aesthetic, featuring architectural zones, digital screens, new fitting rooms, and modern touches that bring global fashion experience closer to home. With this relaunch, everyone’s favorite H&M continues its commitment to the Indian market, bringing fresh energy to one of the country’s most loved shopping destinations.

Step into the new H&M DLF Mall of India store and discover fashion in its most stunning form.

Disclaimer: This is a paid collaboration with H&M