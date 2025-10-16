2025 MAMA AWARDS Full Nominations List: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé, BTS’ Jin, SEVENTEEN and more nab multiple nods

This year’s edition of the MAMA Awards is all set to become one of the biggest! With anticipation at an all-time high, the nominations for all its categories have been announced. BLACKPINK’s Jennie has emerged as the most nominated name at the ceremony, with Rosé, SEVENTEEN, aespa, and more following closely. The BTS members have grabbed solo nominations, with the team being left out of any group nominations owing to their military hiatus.

Another surprising inclusion came in the form of the KPop Demon Hunters groups, HUNTRIX and Saja Boys, landing nominations, instead of the singers themselves. Check out the full list below.

Best New Artist

AHOF

ALLDAY PROJECT

Baby DONT Cry

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CORTIS

Hearts2Hearts

IDID

izna

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Best Male Artist

Baekhyun

G-Dragon

j-hope

Jin

Mark

Best Female Artist

Jennie

Jisoo

Rosé

Taeyeon

Yuqi

Best Male Group

BOYNEXTDOOR

ENHYPEN

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

ZEROBASEONE

Best Female Group

aespa

BABYMONSTER

i-dle

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

TWICE

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

j-hope – MONA LISA

Kai – Wait On Me

Key – HUNTER

Mark – 1999

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Dayoung – body

Jennie – like JENNIE

Jisoo – earthquake

Karina – UP

Minnie – HER

Best Dance Performance Male Group

BOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU

NCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOU

NCT WISH – poppop

PLAVE – Dash

RIIZE – Fly Up

SEVENTEEN – THUNDER

TWS – Countdown

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa – Whiplash

BABYMONSTER – DRIP

BLACKPINK – JUMP

ILLIT – Cherish (My Love)

IVE – REBEL HEART

LE SSERAFIM – HOT

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Doyoung – Memory

Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story

Rosé – toxic till the end

Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is

Taeyeon – Letter To Myself

Best Vocal Performance Group

Davichi – Stitching

HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending

MEOVV – DROP TOP

TREASURE – YELLOW

ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!

Best Band Performance

CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night

DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow

N.Flying – Everlasting

QWER – Dear

Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

BIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)

Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take Care

HAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)

pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)

Tablo and RM – Stop The Rain

Best Collaboration

G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Jennie and Doechii – ExtraL

Mark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)

Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.

V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)

Best OST

BOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before (Odd Girl Out OST)

HUNTR/X – GOLDEN (KPop Demon Hunters OST)

Park Hyo Shin – HERO” (Firefighters OST)

Saja Boys – Soda Pop (KPop Demon Hunters OST)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – When the Day Comes (Resident Playbook OST)

Best Music Video

aespa – Dirty Work

ALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUS

BLACKPINK – JUMP

Jennie – ZEN

Lee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa Love

Best Choreography

aespa – Whiplash

ALLDAY PROJECT – WICKED

CORTIS – GO!

G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Jennie – like JENNIE

Artist of the Year

aespa

AHOF

ALLDAY PROJECT

Baby DONT Cry

BABYMONSTER

Baekhyun

BOYNEXTDOOR

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CORTIS

ENHYPEN

G-Dragon

Hearts2Hearts

i-dle

IDID

IVE

izna

j-hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

LE SSERAFIM

Mark

RIIZE

Rosé

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

TWICE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Yuqi

ZEROBASEONE

Song of the Year

aespa – Dirty Work

aespa – Whiplash

ALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUS

ALLDAY PROJECT – WICKED

BABYMONSTER – DRIP

BIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)

BLACKPINK – JUMP

BOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU

BOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before

CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night

CORTIS – GO!

Davichi – Stitching

DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow

Dayoung – body

Doyoung – Memory

Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take Care

G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)

HAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)

HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending

HUNTR/X – GOLDEN

ILLIT – Cherish (My Love)

IVE – REBEL HEART

j-hope – MONA LISA

Jennie – like JENNIE

Jennie – ZEN

Jennie and Doechii – ExtraL

Jisoo – earthquake

Kai – Wait On Me

Karina – UP

Key – HUNTER

LE SSERAFIM – HOT

Lee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa Love

Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story

Mark – 1999

Mark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)

MEOVV – DROP TOP

Minnie – HER

N.Flying – Everlasting

NCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOU

NCT WISH – poppop

Park Hyo Shin – HERO

pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)

PLAVE – Dash

QWER – Dear

RIIZE – Fly Up

Rosé – toxic till the end

Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.

Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is

Saja Boys – Soda Pop

SEVENTEEN – THUNDER

Tablo and RM – Stop The Rain

Taeyeon – Letter To Myself

TREASURE – YELLOW”

TWS – Countdown

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – When the Day Comes

V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)

Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life

ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!

Album of the Year (Criteria: Albums selling over 1 million copies)

aespa – Whiplash

ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2

BABYMONSTER – DRIP

Baekhyun – Essence of Reverie

BOYNEXTDOOR – No Genre

ENHYPEN – DESIRE : UNLEASH

G-Dragon – Übermensch

i-dle – We are

IVE – IVE EMPATHY

Jin – Happy

NCT DREAM – DREAMSCAPE

NCT WISH – COLOR

PLAVE – Caligo Pt.1

RIIZE – ODYSSEY

SEVENTEEN – SPILL THE FEELS

Stray Kids – KARMA

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – The Star Chapter: TOGETHER

ZEROBASEONE – NEVER SAY NEVER

Fans’ Choice Male

10CM

82MAJOR

8TURN

AB6IX

AHOF

AMPERS&ONE

ARrC

ASTRO

ATEEZ

Baekhyun

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTOB

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CNBLUE

CORTIS

CRAVITY

D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo)

Daesung

DAY6

Doyoung

ENHYPEN

Epik High

EVNNE

G-Dragon

GOT7

IDID

j-hope

Jay Park

Jin

Kai

KickFlip

Lee Mu Jin

N.Flying

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

NEXZ

P1Harmony

PLAVE

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Stray Kids

Super Junior

TIOT

TREASURE

TWS

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

WayV

Xdinary Heroes

ZEROBASEONE

Fans’ Choice Female

aespa

ALLDAY PROJECT

Apink

ARTMS

AtHeart

Baby DONT Cry

BABYMONSTER

BIBI

Billlie

BLACKPINK

BoA

BOL4

Chungha

Chuu

Davichi

FIFTY FIFTY

fromis_9

H1-KEY

Hearts2Hearts

Hwasa

Hyolyn

i-dle

ILLIT

Irene

ITZY

IU

IVE

izna

Jeon Somi

Joy

KARD

Kep1er

KiiiKiii

KISS OF LIFE

LE SSERAFIM

MEOVV

NiziU

NMIXX

OH MY GIRL

QWER

SAY MY NAME

Seulgi

STAYC

Taeyeon

tripleS

TWICE

UNIS

VIVIZ

Wendy

Yena

