2025 MAMA AWARDS Full Nominations List: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé, BTS’ Jin, SEVENTEEN and more nab multiple nods
Ahead of the November ceremony of this year’s MAMA Awards, the nominations for all categories have been revealed.
This year’s edition of the MAMA Awards is all set to become one of the biggest! With anticipation at an all-time high, the nominations for all its categories have been announced. BLACKPINK’s Jennie has emerged as the most nominated name at the ceremony, with Rosé, SEVENTEEN, aespa, and more following closely. The BTS members have grabbed solo nominations, with the team being left out of any group nominations owing to their military hiatus.
Another surprising inclusion came in the form of the KPop Demon Hunters groups, HUNTRIX and Saja Boys, landing nominations, instead of the singers themselves. Check out the full list below.
Best New Artist
- AHOF
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Baby DONT Cry
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CORTIS
- Hearts2Hearts
- IDID
- izna
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
Best Male Artist
- Baekhyun
- G-Dragon
- j-hope
- Jin
- Mark
Best Female Artist
- Jennie
- Jisoo
- Rosé
- Taeyeon
- Yuqi
Best Male Group
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- ENHYPEN
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- ZEROBASEONE
Best Female Group
- aespa
- BABYMONSTER
- i-dle
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- TWICE
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
- G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- j-hope – MONA LISA
- Kai – Wait On Me
- Key – HUNTER
- Mark – 1999
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
- Dayoung – body
- Jennie – like JENNIE
- Jisoo – earthquake
- Karina – UP
- Minnie – HER
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- BOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
- NCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOU
- NCT WISH – poppop
- PLAVE – Dash
- RIIZE – Fly Up
- SEVENTEEN – THUNDER
- TWS – Countdown
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- aespa – Whiplash
- BABYMONSTER – DRIP
- BLACKPINK – JUMP
- ILLIT – Cherish (My Love)
- IVE – REBEL HEART
- LE SSERAFIM – HOT
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- Doyoung – Memory
- Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story
- Rosé – toxic till the end
- Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is
- Taeyeon – Letter To Myself
Best Vocal Performance Group
- Davichi – Stitching
- HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending
- MEOVV – DROP TOP
- TREASURE – YELLOW
- ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!
Best Band Performance
- CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night
- DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow
- N.Flying – Everlasting
- QWER – Dear
- Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
- BIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)
- Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take Care
- HAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)
- pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)
- Tablo and RM – Stop The Rain
Best Collaboration
- G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- Jennie and Doechii – ExtraL
- Mark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
- V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)
Best OST
- BOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before (Odd Girl Out OST)
- HUNTR/X – GOLDEN (KPop Demon Hunters OST)
- Park Hyo Shin – HERO” (Firefighters OST)
- Saja Boys – Soda Pop (KPop Demon Hunters OST)
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – When the Day Comes (Resident Playbook OST)
Best Music Video
- aespa – Dirty Work
- ALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUS
- BLACKPINK – JUMP
- Jennie – ZEN
- Lee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa Love
Best Choreography
- aespa – Whiplash
- ALLDAY PROJECT – WICKED
- CORTIS – GO!
- G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- Jennie – like JENNIE
Artist of the Year
- aespa
- AHOF
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Baby DONT Cry
- BABYMONSTER
- Baekhyun
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CORTIS
- ENHYPEN
- G-Dragon
- Hearts2Hearts
- i-dle
- IDID
- IVE
- izna
- j-hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- LE SSERAFIM
- Mark
- RIIZE
- Rosé
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- TWICE
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- Yuqi
- ZEROBASEONE
Song of the Year
- aespa – Dirty Work
- aespa – Whiplash
- ALLDAY PROJECT – FAMOUS
- ALLDAY PROJECT – WICKED
- BABYMONSTER – DRIP
- BIG Naughty – MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)
- BLACKPINK – JUMP
- BOYNEXTDOOR – IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU
- BOYNEXTDOOR – Never Loved This Way Before
- CNBLUE – A Sleepless Night
- CORTIS – GO!
- Davichi – Stitching
- DAY6 – Maybe Tomorrow
- Dayoung – body
- Doyoung – Memory
- Dynamic Duo and Gummy – Take Care
- G-Dragon – TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- HAON – Skrr (feat. Giselle)
- HIGHLIGHT – Endless Ending
- HUNTR/X – GOLDEN
- ILLIT – Cherish (My Love)
- IVE – REBEL HEART
- j-hope – MONA LISA
- Jennie – like JENNIE
- Jennie – ZEN
- Jennie and Doechii – ExtraL
- Jisoo – earthquake
- Kai – Wait On Me
- Karina – UP
- Key – HUNTER
- LE SSERAFIM – HOT
- Lee Chanhyuk – Vivid LaLa Love
- Lee Mu Jin – Coming of Age Story
- Mark – 1999
- Mark – Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)
- MEOVV – DROP TOP
- Minnie – HER
- N.Flying – Everlasting
- NCT DREAM – WHEN I’M WITH YOU
- NCT WISH – poppop
- Park Hyo Shin – HERO
- pH-1 – Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)
- PLAVE – Dash
- QWER – Dear
- RIIZE – Fly Up
- Rosé – toxic till the end
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
- Roy Kim – If You Ask Me What Love Is
- Saja Boys – Soda Pop
- SEVENTEEN – THUNDER
- Tablo and RM – Stop The Rain
- Taeyeon – Letter To Myself
- TREASURE – YELLOW”
- TWS – Countdown
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – When the Day Comes
- V – Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)
- Xdinary Heroes – Beautiful Life
- ZEROBASEONE – Doctor! Doctor!
Album of the Year (Criteria: Albums selling over 1 million copies)
- aespa – Whiplash
- ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2
- BABYMONSTER – DRIP
- Baekhyun – Essence of Reverie
- BOYNEXTDOOR – No Genre
- ENHYPEN – DESIRE : UNLEASH
- G-Dragon – Übermensch
- i-dle – We are
- IVE – IVE EMPATHY
- Jin – Happy
- NCT DREAM – DREAMSCAPE
- NCT WISH – COLOR
- PLAVE – Caligo Pt.1
- RIIZE – ODYSSEY
- SEVENTEEN – SPILL THE FEELS
- Stray Kids – KARMA
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – The Star Chapter: TOGETHER
- ZEROBASEONE – NEVER SAY NEVER
Fans’ Choice Male
- 10CM
- 82MAJOR
- 8TURN
- AB6IX
- AHOF
- AMPERS&ONE
- ARrC
- ASTRO
- ATEEZ
- Baekhyun
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- BTOB
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CNBLUE
- CORTIS
- CRAVITY
- D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo)
- Daesung
- DAY6
- Doyoung
- ENHYPEN
- Epik High
- EVNNE
- G-Dragon
- GOT7
- IDID
- j-hope
- Jay Park
- Jin
- Kai
- KickFlip
- Lee Mu Jin
- N.Flying
- NCT DREAM
- NCT WISH
- NEXZ
- P1Harmony
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- TIOT
- TREASURE
- TWS
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- WayV
- Xdinary Heroes
- ZEROBASEONE
Fans’ Choice Female
- aespa
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Apink
- ARTMS
- AtHeart
- Baby DONT Cry
- BABYMONSTER
- BIBI
- Billlie
- BLACKPINK
- BoA
- BOL4
- Chungha
- Chuu
- Davichi
- FIFTY FIFTY
- fromis_9
- H1-KEY
- Hearts2Hearts
- Hwasa
- Hyolyn
- i-dle
- ILLIT
- Irene
- ITZY
- IU
- IVE
- izna
- Jeon Somi
- Joy
- KARD
- Kep1er
- KiiiKiii
- KISS OF LIFE
- LE SSERAFIM
- MEOVV
- NiziU
- NMIXX
- OH MY GIRL
- QWER
- SAY MY NAME
- Seulgi
- STAYC
- Taeyeon
- tripleS
- TWICE
- UNIS
- VIVIZ
- Wendy
- Yena
