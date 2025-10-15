Box Office: Rishab Shetty's divine film Kantara Chapter 1 hits Rs 150 crore mark in Hindi on its Day 14

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) collected Rs. 4 crore on its second Wednesday, registering a drop of 33 percent from the discounted Tuesday. The drop on Wednesday is a usual norm as ticket prices come back to normalcy. When compared to the previous Wednesday, the drop is approximately 45 percent today, which is a good hold. The second week for the Rishab Shetty starrer is projected to collect Rs. 51-52 crore. The running total of Kantara: Chapter 1 has hit the Rs. 150 crore net mark today. It took 14 days to hit this figure. The movie will soon surpass the lifetime earnings of Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Housefull 5.

The mythological saga started on an underwhelming note. On its first day, that number seemed like it would be a somewhat optimistic lifetime total. However, the film has trended considerably better since then, avoiding big drops on weekdays and growing well on weekends or holidays, all thanks to its positive reception. The movie is sustaining well. And now, it has a shot to hit the Rs. 200 crore net mark, depending on how it performs after the Diwali 2025 releases- Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The way it has held so far, it's not overtly optimistic to expect that it would.

Kantara: Chapter 1 was expected to perform like other breakout sequels from South India, like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2. However, it didn't happen. Nevertheless, whatever the Rishab Shetty starrer has achieved so far is outstanding, considering it is a period drama with no star value. The only plus it had was the brand Kantara.

Box-Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India:

Day Net Week One (8 days) Rs. 101.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. (est.) 2nd Wednesday Rs. 4.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 150 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

