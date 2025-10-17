Pradeep Ranganathan net worth: How much does Dragon actor earn per movie?

Pradeep Ranganathan, born on July 25, 1993, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has quickly emerged as one of Tamil cinema’s most versatile talents. The actor, writer, and director first gained attention with the 2019 hit Comali, starring Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal. Known for its unique storyline and engaging screenplay, the film earned him the SIIMA Award for Best Debutant Director in 2021.

Pradeep’s education in information technology at Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering did not stop him from pursuing his passion for filmmaking. He started with short films and independent projects like WhatsApp Kadhal, College Diaries, and TV Kadhai, which laid the foundation for his film career.

Here’s how much Pradeep Ranganathan earns per film

In 2022, Pradeep made his acting debut with Love Today, a film he also wrote and directed. The movie explored modern relationships and the impact of mobile phones, co-starring Ivana and Raveena Ravi. With a modest budget of Rs 5 crore, the film grossed over Rs 100 crore and became a blockbuster. Pradeep was initially paid Rs 70 lakh for the project, as per News18. After the film’s massive success, the producers rewarded him with an additional Rs 80 lakh, bringing his total earnings for Love Today to Rs 1.5 crore.

Following this, Pradeep acted in and directed Dragon (2025), starring alongside Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar. The film became one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year, grossing over Rs 150 crore worldwide. Reports indicate that Pradeep’s combined salary for his upcoming projects, including Dragon and Love Insurance Company, is around Rs 17 crore.

Pradeep Ranganathan's net worth and success

Pradeep Ranganathan’s total estimated annual income ranges between Rs 10-15 crore across various revenue streams as per Hafi. Despite his rising fame and success, he remains humble and approachable in the Tamil film industry.

From writing, directing, and acting to lyric writing, Pradeep has established himself as an all-rounder in Kollywood. His works, including Comali, Love Today, and Dragon, reflect his creativity and versatility, making him a bankable talent both in front of and behind the camera. With upcoming projects generating buzz, Pradeep Ranganathan continues to be one of the most promising young stars in Tamil cinema.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from platforms like News18 and hafi. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

