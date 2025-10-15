4 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week: Asif Ali’s Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali to Imbam

Malayalam cinema is set to deliver an exciting lineup of OTT releases this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here are the streaming details you shouldn't miss.

4 Malayalam films to watch on OTT this week

1. Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali

Cast: Asif Ali, Thulasi, Shreya Rukmini, Jagadish, Vijayakumar, Harisree Ashokan, Azees Nedumangad, Anand Manmadhan, Prem Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Kannan Sagar

Asif Ali, Thulasi, Shreya Rukmini, Jagadish, Vijayakumar, Harisree Ashokan, Azees Nedumangad, Anand Manmadhan, Prem Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Kannan Sagar Director: Sethunath Padmakumar

Sethunath Padmakumar Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming date: October 17, 2025

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali is a Malayalam-language comedy drama starring Asif Ali in the lead role. Directed by Sethunath Padmakumar, the story follows Sahadevan, a man facing legal trials after his second wife seeks a divorce.

Despite being a sensible man, Sahadevan is accused of domestic violence and falsely implicated in dowry claims. The film explores how he navigates the legal system, which, rather than delivering justice, becomes a punishment in itself.

With Asif Ali leading the cast, the film also features a strong ensemble of actors, including Thulasi, Shreya Rukmini, Jagadish, Vijayakumar, Harisree Ashokan, Azees Nedumangad, and many others.

2. A Pan Indian Story

Cast: Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Dharmmajan Bolgatty, Fahad Sidheekh, Davinchi Satheesh, Remya Suresh, Shylaja P. Ampu, Vismaya Sasikumar, Johny Antony

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Dharmmajan Bolgatty, Fahad Sidheekh, Davinchi Satheesh, Remya Suresh, Shylaja P. Ampu, Vismaya Sasikumar, Johny Antony Director: VC Abhilash

VC Abhilash Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 30 minutes

1 hour and 30 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming date: October 12, 2025

A Pan Indian Story is a family drama that revolves around Hari, a government employee, whose colleague's family visits him. The story takes an intense turn when the adults leave the children at home to play a game while they attend a wedding.

However, the game later escalates with unexpected consequences. Though rooted in Kerala, the film explores relatable themes of family dynamics and human connection.

3. Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault)

Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Fran Morcillo, Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Goya Toledo

Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Fran Morcillo, Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Goya Toledo Director: Domingo González

Domingo González Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 57 minutes

1 hour and 57 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming date: October 16, 2025

Culpa Nuestra (or Our Fault in English) is originally a Spanish romantic drama, slated to also stream in a Malayalam-dubbed format. The story follows Nick and Noah, a couple who broke up four years ago but are forced to cross paths again at their friends Jenna and Lion's wedding.

As they confront the reasons for their failed relationship, their lingering passion resurfaces. The movie explores whether love will get a second chance or whether pride and ego will keep them apart.

4. Imbam

Cast: Deepak Parambol, Lalu Alex, Meera Vasudevan, Darsana S. Nair, Irshad Ali, Lal Jose, Divya M. Nair, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Vijayan Karanthoor, Navas Vallikkunnu, Kalesh Ramanand

Deepak Parambol, Lalu Alex, Meera Vasudevan, Darsana S. Nair, Irshad Ali, Lal Jose, Divya M. Nair, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Vijayan Karanthoor, Navas Vallikkunnu, Kalesh Ramanand Director: Sreejith Chandran

Sreejith Chandran Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 3 minutes

2 hours and 3 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: October 17, 2025

Imbam is a romantic drama that was originally released in October 2023. Nearly two years after its theatrical run, the film is now set to premiere on a digital platform.

Starring Deepak Parambol and Lalu Alex, the flick tells the story of Nidhin, a cartoonist whose life becomes intertwined with Karunkaran, the chief editor of an old publishing house named Shabdam.

Set in Kozhikode, the film explores the personal and professional struggles of both men, weaving a narrative rich in themes of friendship, love, and familial bonds.

