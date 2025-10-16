Fans react to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar first title track, a recreated version of Jogi

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is already one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Ahead of its trailer release, the makers unveiled the title track, generating massive excitement among fans. The high-octane song marks the first Bollywood project of rapper Hanumankind and blends modern hip-hop with Punjabi vibes, perfectly matching the film’s spy-action theme.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track features vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur. The lyrics, written by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan, reflect the intensity and cinematic grit of the film.

Music director Shashwat Sachdev said, “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu is a folk classic that carries deep emotion, which made reimagining it for Dhurandhar both an honour and a responsibility. The song was written into the film’s soul from the very beginning. Later, one night in the studio, Aditya Dhar, Hanumankind, and I captured an impromptu rap that brought raw, instinctive fire to the track. This version bridges generations, resonating with older fans while connecting with a younger audience through its contemporary pulse.”

The lyrical video includes clips from the film, offering glimpses of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal’s characters, amplifying the excitement for the upcoming espionage thriller.

Dhurandhar: What to expect

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller inspired by the life of Indian spy and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, known for his role in the surgical strikes. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar as co-producers, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film explores the origins of unknown men involved in covert operations. The trailer is set to release on November 12, with a theatrical release scheduled for December 5, 2025.

Ranveer Singh, who starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), returns in Dhurandhar with a powerful performance. He also has Don 3 in the pipeline, directed by Farhan Akhtar, where he will take on the titular role, succeeding Shah Rukh Khan.

