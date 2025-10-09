Kareena Kapoor Khan just roared in a Sabyasachi Leopard print saree and we’re obsessed

Prints are Sabyasachi's signature, and what makes it look even more unique is when fashion queens like Kareena Kapoor Khan pull it off like a boss. Bebo has once again proved why she’s the ultimate style icon as she turned heads in a wild Sabyasachi saree, styled effortlessly by Rhea Kapoor. She donned a printed saree draped in an easy silhouette that exuded fierceness. The bold print added drama, while the modern drape with a deep-cut blouse looked elegant.

Rhea Kapoor’s styling is, as always, on point. The Crew actress layered it with statement polki and turquoise jewellery that added just the right touch of old-world elegance. Makeup by Tanvi, the minimal glam, open hair, and bold kohl-rimmed eyes let the ensemble do all the talking.

This look is a perfect example of how Kareena gives her traditional wear a modern touch. It’s bold, unapologetic, and full of character, much like the diva herself. Whether it’s a red carpet or launch events, Kareena x Rhea continues to set the bar high, proving that when it comes to fashion, no one does it quite like Bebo in Sabyasachi.

ALSO READ: 6 celeb-inspired couple fashion for Diwali party 2025: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif