Akhanda 2 new release date: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fantasy actioner to hit screens on December 5

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda 2 is gearing up for release after being postponed from its initial Dussehra slot. The sequel to the fantasy action film is now set to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

The makers of Akhanda 2 have officially announced the new release date. As the film is now slated to premiere on December 5 this year, it is just 50 days away from hitting the big screens.

Marking the countdown, the team shared a post that read, “In 50 DAYS, you all will witness the BLOCKBUSTER THAANDAVAM on the big screens. A divine high like never before. #Akhanda2 IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE FROM DECEMBER 5th.”

Originally, Akhanda 2 was expected to release on September 25, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra. However, due to post-production delays, the makers had to postpone the release.

About Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam is an action drama directed and co-written by Boyapati Sreenu. The movie stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role as an Aghora who uses his divine powers to battle evil and protect the world.

The film is a sequel to Balakrishna's 2021 blockbuster Akhanda and features Samyuktha and Aadhi Pinisetty in key roles.

In the original Akhanda, NBK played dual roles, including that of Murali Krishna, a farmer who opposes a corrupt copper mining company. When he clashes with the villain boss and a fake Aghora, the story takes a divine turn as his twin brother Akhanda, a powerful real Aghora, returns to fight injustice.

While the flick was a massive box-office success, it received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent movie

NBK was last seen in the period action drama Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli. The film follows Sitaram, a committed civil engineer who transforms into a feared dacoit named "Daaku Maharaaj" to protect a helpless village from a tyrannical prince, Balwanth Singh Thakur

Featuring Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, the movie also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, Urvashi Rautela, and others in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Nandamuri Balakrishna is expected to appear in a cameo role in the upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2.

