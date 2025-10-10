Mirai Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Second Biggest Grosser for Teja Sajja

Mirai has closed its box office run, with just under Rs. 10 lakh coming in yesterday on its fourth Thursday. The fourth week amounted to Rs. 2.40 crore, pretty much all of that coming from the weekend as the business fell sharply on Monday. The digital premiere today marks the formal end of its run.

The Teja Sajja starrer has grossed Rs. 102.50 crore in India, and another Rs. 33.75 crore (USD 3.81 million) came from the overseas market. That adds to a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 136.25 crore for the film, making it the second biggest grosser for Teja, just behind his previous film, Hanu-Man, which grossed nearly Rs. 300 crore worldwide.

From the start, the film had, it seemed like it would score higher than it has, but the business slipped in the weekdays. It did stabilise a bit in the second weekend, and after that it sustained well, benefiting from the Dusshera holiday period. The third week collected a pretty solid Rs. 8 crore, despite competition from They Call Him OG.

Mirai overindexed in the bigger centres, which is generally the case with Tier 2 star films. Accordingly, Nizam came up with the best numbers at nearly Rs. 35 crore gross, making almost half of the Telugu states. Karnataka, which is essentially Bengaluru city, crossed Rs. 10 crore. Bigger centre films also generally outperform overseas, which was the case here as well, with the United States earning a fantastic USD 3 million.

There was a Hindi-dubbed version of the film as well. Since Hanu-Man was a sort of mini-breakout that collected over Rs. 50 crore nett, which led to some expectations from the film. They didn’t materialise, but eventually it did quite decently for a film with no face value and of course, the gross numbers of Hindi, even though not much, gave it bragging rights for 100cr grosser in India.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mirai is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 71.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 34.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 8.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 28.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 10.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 18.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 102.50 cr. United States USD 3,000,000 Australia - NZ USD 235,000 Middle East USD 250,000 United Kingdom USD 200,000 Rest of World USD 125,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,810,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 136.25 cr.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Rishab Shetty starrer collects 382cr in Extended First Week in India