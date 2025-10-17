Why Game of Thrones Ending May Reflect Stranger Things Season 5 Finale? Finn Wolfhard Voices Concern

Stranger Things 5 is only weeks away from its finale, and the cast is speaking about their current thoughts ahead of the highly awaited end to the show. Speaking to Time Magazine, actor Finn Wolfhard compared it to the famed world of Game of Thrones, which was thrown into turmoil following the release of its last instalment. Possessing a similarly dynamic fanbase, the cast and crew have expressed worries over violent reactions.

Stranger Things 5 stars fear Games of Thrones-like end

“I think everyone was pretty worried, honestly,” Finn Wolfhard shared. “The way that Game of Thrones got torn to shreds in that final season, we’re all walking into this going, ‘We hope to not have that kind of thing happen.’ But then we read the scripts. We knew that it was something special.” The actor is referring to the massively divisive feedback that the eighth and final season of the show faced after an unsatisfactory ending. While many began criticizing the writers, directors, and main creators of the show, it was the actors who had to face the absolute wrath of the charged fans, who could not believe or accept the ending.

Across its own 4 seasons so far, and the 5th one on schedule to release later next month across three parts, the series is eyeing a greatly anticipated finale. With the return of all its major characters and the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, The Party has a lot on its plate to tackle. As Upside Down is thrown into chaos once again, Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin, as well as Max, who is in a coma, have to face Vecna once again.

The following cast members are all set to return for the upcoming season: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Stranger Things 5 will air its Volume 1 on November 26, followed by the other two parts on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

