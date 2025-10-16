Is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar movie based on a true story? Find out

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming spy action-thriller Dhurandhar has generated widespread curiosity about its true-life inspirations. The filmmakers have confirmed that the movie is based on real events, but they have not disclosed the specific individual or operation behind the story. Since the release of the first look, fans and media alike have wondered whether the film is inspired by India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval or a renowned army officer.

Many fans believe the film could be a biopic of Ajit Doval, known for his covert intelligence operations and the planning of the 2016 surgical strikes. R Madhavan appears to be portraying Doval in the movie, while Ranveer Singh’s intense transformation in the teaser has led viewers to speculate that he might be playing a younger version of the NSA. However, the makers have kept details under wraps, offering no official confirmation.

Could Ranveer Singh be portraying Major Mohit Sharma?

Here’s what adds more intrigue: social media and reports suggest that Ranveer Singh might be portraying Major Mohit Sharma, a Para Special Forces officer, as reported by Zee News. Sharma carried out daring covert operations in Pakistan under the alias “Iqbal” and successfully infiltrated terror networks. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, after he died in 2009 during an encounter with terrorists in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Sharma had earlier received the Sena Medal for gallantry and the COAS Commendation Card for his counter-terrorism operations. The visuals in Dhurandhar's first look show Ranveer Singh in a bearded, youthful appearance, resembling Sharma, and engaging in intense action sequences in Pakistan. He is shown disguised as a terrorist, which aligns with Sharma’s undercover missions.

Is Dhurandhar set in a modern mid-2000s timeline?

While some speculated that Dhurandhar is set in the 1980s-1990s, viewers noted smartphones, earphones, and political references in the teaser, indicating a mid-2000s timeline.

The rock-inspired background music and high-energy sequences also support this modern era setting. The movie seems to narrate a story of Indian espionage from the perspective of the current NSA, blending real-life operations with cinematic storytelling.

The makers of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan, released the title track on October 16. The trailer is scheduled for November 12, with the film hitting theaters on December 5.

The track is a modern reprise of the Punjabi song Jogi - Na De Dil Pardesi Nu, composed by Charanjit Ahuja and recreated by Shashwat Sachdev, featuring vocals by Mohd. Sadiq, Ranjit Kaur, rapper Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas.

