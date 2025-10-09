Exclusive: Ahaan Panday and Sharvari to begin shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next in UK; film goes on floors in March 2026

The next big on-screen pairing to watch out for is here! As we revealed earlier, Ahaan Panday and Sharvari are all set to collaborate for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next untitled project. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ahaan and Sharvari will begin the shoot in the UK. The film, mounted on a grand scale, is said to be a stylish action-romance with a strong emotional core, something Zafar is known for.

A source shares, "Ahaan Panday and Sharvari are all set to kick off Ali Abbas Zafar’s next in UK, with cameras rolling from March 2026. With Zafar’s meticulous planning and the dream star cast on board, the buzz is already building among fans. From scouting perfect locations to planning every scene with precision and music-seatings already done, the excitement is palpable as the captain of the ship kickstarts developing an action romance with Aditya Chopra as his next directorial."

Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously delivered blockbusters like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, is now ready to explore a fresh pairing. Ahaan Panday, on the other hand, made an impressive debut in Saiyaara opposite Aneet Padda, has already been touted as one of the most promising new-gen stars. Talking about Sharvari, well, she continues her steady rise after her much-praised performances in Maharaj and Munjya. This collaboration promises a fresh, dynamic blend of action and romance, one that could easily become one of the most anticipated releases.

For the unversed, the untitled film marks the fifth collaboration between Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar, following a string of hits. Their journey together began with the light-hearted romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and then pushed boundaries with action-packed period drama Gunday, followed by the high-octane sports saga Sultan, and an action-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai. With each project, the duo has consistently blended gripping storytelling with mass appeal, and anticipation is already soaring to see what new cinematic magic they will bring to the big screen this time.

