Sania Mirza’s ex-husband Shoaib Malik to get divorced for 3rd time? Here’s what we know

It looks like Sania Mirza’s husband, Shoaib Malik, is in the headlines yet again. But this time it's not for a very good reason. Reports suggest his marriage to actress Sana Javed, his third wife, might be heading for a divorce. Fans began speculating about trouble after a recent video of the couple went viral.

What happened between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed?

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony in January 2024, shortly after the cricketer's divorce from Sania Mirza was confirmed.

Now, a viral video showing the couple sitting together at an event has sparked widespread speculation. In the clip, the two appear distant and reserved, with no visible conversation, smiles, or romantic gestures exchanged. This lack of connection has led many online to immediately suggest a possible rift and speculate that they may be heading for a divorce.

While some fans believe the video is evidence of growing marital tension, others argue the reaction has been blown out of proportion. Regardless, the incident has fueled intense gossip and criticism, with some even bringing up Sana Javed's past marriage.

Neither Malik nor Javed has commented publicly on the rumors.

Adding to the drama, reports from the time of their wedding claimed that none of Shoaib Malik’s family members attended the ceremony. His sisters were reportedly upset about him marrying for the third time. A report by The Pakistan Daily claimed that Malik's sisters had "expressed serious concerns over his divorce from Tennis star Sania Mirza," suggesting that Mirza was "tired of Malik's extramarital affairs."

Whether the video signals genuine marital trouble or is simply an overanalyzed moment remains to be seen.

