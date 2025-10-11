Did Hardik Pandya just CONFIRM he's dating Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia break-up? Cricketer drops major clue

Hardik Pandya raised eyebrows when he was snapped with a mystery woman, aka Mahieka Sharma, at Mumbai airport. The Indian cricketer held her hand and walked in style, sparking speculation that there was more than just friendship between them. And now, their cosy pictures that have made it to his Instagram from their Maldivian vacay. Pandya soft-launched his relationship with Mahieka after his alleged breakup with Jasmin Walia.

Hardik Pandya shares pictures with Mahieka Sharma

Taking to his Instagram stories, Hardik Pandya shared a picture of himself with his rumored girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. In the snap, the two can be seen standing close to each other with his hand placed on her shoulder. The lovebirds are in the Maldives and seem to be spending some quality time with each other.

Mahieka wore a white shirt over her bikini, while Pandya donned swim shorts over a shirt. He shared yet another picture, wherein we can see the couple posing in their stylish party wear. Hardik Pandya looked dapper in a shirt and pants, while Mahieka sizzled in a black leather short dress. She completed her look with long black boots and an animal-printed bag.

How did Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s dating rumour start?

A post on Reddit had gone viral a couple of months ago, where the eagle-eyed netizens spotted Hardik Pandya in the background of one of Mahieka’s selfies. Not just that, after digging up more, it came to light that the two followed each other on Instagram, and some fans even spotted Jersey number 33 (Hardik Pandya’s number) in her post. These pictures made fans speculate that something was brewing between the two.

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal REACTS to ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's cheating claims: ‘Unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai’