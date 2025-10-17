2025 MAMA Awards reveals IVE, Stray Kids, ZB1, CORTIS and more as performers for 2-day ceremony

The upcoming 2025 MAMA Awards has revealed the list of its first performer lineup across 2 days of the event in November. Some of the biggest and most awaited K-pop girl groups and boy groups will be in attendance at the ceremony to perform for thousands of fans in the audience. Many well-known actors and actresses are also expected to participate as presenters. Previously, the nominations for the 2025 MAMA Awards were announced to the fans.

2025 MAMA Awards Performers Lineup Round 1

Day 1 of the upcoming 2025 MAMA Awards, to be held on November 28 at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium, will have a myriad of K-pop groups dancing and singing on stage. The Chapter 1 (day 1) performers include IVE, ENHYPEN, BABYMONSTER, BOYNEXTDOOR, Super Junior, MEOVV, TWS, Hearts2Hearts, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, and BUMSUP. More names are expected to be announced soon.

It seems that Chapter 2 (day 2) of the awards ceremony is bringing in the big and awaited names, with limited information being revealed so far. Stray Kids, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, izna, and KickFlip have been announced for the initial lineup performing on November 29 in Hong Kong.

Fans have begun mass voting, as with many awards, only the judging evaluation and physical sales or downloads have been revealed as the criteria. So they’ve been trying to get their favorites to win the maximum possible awards in the Fans’ Choice Male/Female and Fans’ Choice of the Year categories.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé, SEVENTEEN, BTS’ Jin and J-Hope, aespa, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and more have come up as some of the most nominated celebrities at the awards night. ‘HEAR MY ROAR, UH-HEUNG’ has been revealed as the tagline for this year’s ceremony. Apart from in-person attendance, fans will also be able to check out the event online via a livestream. More details to follow.

