Highest Grossing Non Kollywood Films in Tamil Nadu: Kantara Chapter 1 Eighth to Earn Rs 50 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1 went past Rs. 50 crore in Tamil Nadu yesterday, becoming the eighth non-Kollywood film to hit the half-century mark in the state. The film is sustaining strongly in the state, with the second week set to drop by only 35 per cent from the previous week.

At the current trajectory, the film would be looking at Rs. 70 crore or so finish, especially with the Diwali holiday period incoming. However, that Diwali period also brings competition, and that competition is gonna take away a lot of its showcasing, starting Friday. Depending on how much showcasing the film can retain, it could still make a run for it, but even if not, it could certainly go for Rs. 60 crore, which is a fantastic result.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu was a bit of an underperformer for the original Kantara, collecting only around Rs. 12 crore. That was the lowest among South Indian states, closer to half of Kerala and a third of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This time, however, Tamil Nadu is the biggest state for the film in the South outside Karnataka. The final number for Chapter 1 will be 5 to 6 times the original Kantara.

The Highest Grossing Non-Kollywood Films in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 146.00 cr. 2 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 105.50 cr. 3 RRR 2022 Rs. 75.00 cr. 4 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Rs. 71.00 cr. 5 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 71.00 cr. 6 Manjummel Boys 2024 Rs. 63.50 cr. 7 Baahubali: The Beginning 2017 Rs. 58.00 cr. 8 Kantara: Chapter 1 2025 Rs. 50.50 cr. 9 Jawan 2023 Rs. 44.00 cr. 10 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 43.00 cr.

Note: The above list is exclusive of 3D charges. Including 3D charges, the estimated grosses are: Avatar 2 Rs. 85 crore, RRR Rs. 81 crore and Kalki 2898 AD Rs. 48.50 crore.

