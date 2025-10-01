What is Yashaswi Jaiswal’s net worth in 2025? Rs 1 crore BCCI salary, IPL earnings to approximately Rs 3 crore from brand endorsements

Yashaswi Jaiswal’s journey in Team India has been nothing short of inspirational. The young opener has climbed the ladder of success with his hard work and dedication and has cemented his place in International cricket. Talking about his net worth, he has earned a huge fortune at such an early stage. The lucrative IPL contracts, steady BCCI salary and many brand endorsements make his net worth approximately Rs 27.9 – 30.9 crore. Keep scrolling to know about it all.

Earnings from the BCCI contract and IPL

As per reports, Yashashvi Jaiswal has a Grade C contract with the BCCI. Because of his achievements and game, he receives an annual retainer of Rs 1 crore from this central contract. This is his reliable source of income. In addition, Yashaswi also receives match payments from the International series, whose amount varies based on his selection in different formats.

Talking about his IPL earnings, the Rajasthan Royals paid him an incredible Rs 18 crore to retain the cricketer for IPL 2025. This is undoubtedly among the largest amounts paid to a cricketer in the season. And his always-improving game has made him an invaluable member of the Rajasthan Royals.

Earnings from brand endorsements

Several brands have collaborated with Yashasvi Jaiswal and want to make them the face of their brands, and the reason is his very appealing figure. He is among the top favorite cricketers of several big brands and has signed a number of endorsement contracts through which he approximately mints Rs 3-5 crore in revenue each year.

Lavish home in Thane

Jaiswal has made a smart move by investing in real estate at a relatively young age. He owns a lavish 5-bedroom apartment in Thane, Mumbai, and it is one of his major assets. His abode is home to several luxurious amenities and contemporary designs, which are valued at over Rs 4-5 crore.

Luxury car collection

Not just a lavish home, but Yashaswi Jaiswal also owns several luxurious cars. His collection includes a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, which costs around Rs 75 lakh, A BMW 5 Series, which costs Rs 70 lakh and a Toyota Fortuner of Rs 45 lakh. It is believed that Jaiswal’s automobile collection is worth ₹1.9 crore in total.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

